Oklahoma is 'in a Good Place' Coming Off the Much-Needed Open Date

Sooners are 9-0 and have the nation's longest winning streak, but needed a break after nine consecutive Saturdays.

Finally, Oklahoma got its open date.

And just like that, it was over.

The Sooners are already two days into their work week for Saturday’s game at Baylor, and coach Lincoln Riley said the time off, short as it was, did everyone some good.

“We just got back, just got off the field about 10 minutes ago,” Riley said Tuesday on the Big 12 coaches teleconference, “but yeah, you could tell we've got a little bounce in our step.”

The Sooners played nine consecutive Saturdays, the longest stretch at OU since 1995. It wore just about everyone down, with injuries mounting at numerous positions — especially the defensive secondary — and it was more than just a physical grind.

“Physically, get away for a couple of days,” Riley said, “I think more than anything, just mentally for the guys, some of the guys getting a chance to go home that hadn't been home in a long time.”

Riley gave the team Sunday off as they returned from their break, then attacked practice on Monday.

“There was excitement, good energy getting back on the field today, as there should be,” Riley said, “and we'll need that here through the rest of the week.”

OU got three injured players back for their last game against Texas Tech when safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, cornerback D.J. Graham and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond returned to action — and the defense showed significant improvement.

A handful of others, such as wide receiver Theo Wease, cornerback Woodi Washington, nickelback Jeremiah Criddell and wide receiver Cody Jackson might take a little more than a Saturday off, Riley said.

“They are making good progress,” Riley said. “It's still too early to say and probably a little bit of a reach right now.”

Regardless, even players who weren’t injured needed a respite. The No. 4-ranked Sooners (9-0) take the nation’s longest winning streak of 17 games into the nation’s third-hardest remaining schedule, starting with Saturday at Baylor (11 a.m.), followed by next week’s home finale against Iowa State (11 a.m.) and a trip to Oklahoma State (TBA).

“I feel like mentally, physically, emotionally,” Riley said, “the team's in a good place and excited to prepare and excited about this opportunity that we have.”