Oklahoma is Making the Most of Unorthodox Bowl Practices

The run up to the Alamo Bowl hasn't allowed for the typical development seen out of younger players during bowl practices.

The entire Alamo Bowl experience is going to be unique for Oklahoma.

From the makeshift coaching staff to opt outs across the defensive front seven, the Sooners’ first trip to San Antonio for a bowl game will have many unique challenges.

The circumstances surrounding the game are so unordinary that the younger players on the team won’t even get the full bowl practice experience which in the past has been a great opportunity for continued development, interim coach Bob Stoops said on Monday.

“This hasn't really worked out like sometimes when you are in a later bowl game or a BCS bowl and you weren't going through a coaching search,” Stoops said during a Zoom press conference. “You've had more opportunity to be on the field with younger players and resting the older players.”

Last week’s early singing period wiped out an entire week of practice since all of the coaches had to hit the road to help stabilize the recruiting class, Stoops said. And without a permanent head coach and a fully stocked coaching staff on either side of the ball during Oklahoma’s coaching search, all the players could really do was work out at the facility and stay in shape until the bowl practices kicked off late last week.

Still, Stoops said the energy throughout the first week of bowl practices has been good and that the team is looking forward to getting out on the field one last time together.

“Both units have really looked good,” Stoops said. “… We’ve got guys here that are ready to play and that have worked hard to play.

“So yeah, we’re looking forward to hopefully putting on a good game, playing a good game, and our guys have been working just fine.”

Even though a new defensive staff is coming in next season to run Brent Venables’ defense, the Alamo Bowl will serve as the first chance for a few of the younger defensive players to make an impact after Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah all opted out of the contest against Oregon to begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

Among those who could be primed for a breakout game are defensive ends Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs.

This year, the duo combined to total 4.5 tackles for loss, with Grimes also adding 1.5 quarterback sacks during the rotational snaps both guys were afforded this season.

So far, Stoops said he’s happy with the play of both Grimes and Downs during the bowl preparation.

“They look good,” Stoops said. “They’re solid, good football players and they’ve got a ton of energy, playing fast out there. So I like the way they’re playing.”

In all, the extra practices will still help in the development and maturation of some of the underclassmen as the Sooners head into a year of change next season, even though it’s been a far cry from the typical bowl experience so far.

“I think all players get better the more they’re on the field and so that part of it is still getting reps,” said Stoops, “but it hasn’t been one of those that it’s been like where you had four or five practices that were like spring ball.

“That hasn’t been the case with this.”

