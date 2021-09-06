Oklahoma is 'Nothing But Real' With Recruits

Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is "just a down to earth person" with 2022 defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings.

TULSA — More than just a bitterly intense rivalry between the state’s two largest school districts, Friday’s game between Broken Arrow and Union also featured two Oklahoma commits in the 2022 class going head-to-head.

Broken Arrow wideout Robert "R.J." Spears-Jennings and Union’s Jayden Rowe staged a fascinating showdown at brand new Union Tuttle Stadium, and the matchup went back and forth.

Rowe’s team won the game 38-28, but Rowe left the game with a head injury after returning the second half kickoff. Spears-Jennings did catch a pass on Rowe to set up a BA touchdown, but didn’t reach the end zone himself until Rowe was sidelined. Spears-Jennings also had a 52-yard kickoff return in the second half to set up a Tigers TD.

R.J. Spears-Jennings John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

“He’s great,” the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Spears-Jennings said of the 6-3, 210-pound Rowe. “He’s a big dude, so it’s hard to block him. He has good coverage. He’s just a good all-around athlete.”

Although their school districts border each other on the southeast edge of Tulsa, Rowe and Spears-Jennings didn’t really know each other until Spears-Jennings verbally committed to OU on July 4. Rowe had committed on April 30.

“We started getting close together once I committed,” Spears-Jennings said. “Once I committed, we started building a bond. We’re really close friends. We FaceTime each other.”

In Norman, they’ll both be defensive backs, although Spears-Jennings probably isn’t ruling out catching some passes here and there.

R.J. Spears Jennings John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

“Unbelievably gifted athletically,” said first-year Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship. “He’s long, rangy. He’s pretty thick for a long and rangy guy, too. Very physical. He’s very hard to tackle. Deceptively fast, deceptively quick.”

Spears-Jennings said it was a conversation with Arlington, TX, 2022 wide receiver prospect and friend Xavion Brice as well as his relationship with OU cornerbacks coach Roy Manning and Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch that convinced him to pledge to the Sooners. Spears-Jennings said he and Brice have been friends for a long time, and they both committed to OU on Independence Day.

Ultimately, Spears-Jennings has been thoroughly impressed with Grinch.

“He’s just a down-to-earth person,” Spears-Jennings said. “You can talk to him about anything. I was on the phone with him yesterday. Just having a conversation. It was awesome.”

He said the OU coaching staff has “nothing but been real to me. They didn’t give me the recruiting talk. Any of that. Just nothing but real.”

What exactly is “the recruiting talk?”

“They didn’t say, ‘Oh you come in here, you’re gonna start.’ They said, ‘You come here, you’re gonna compete every day.’ ”

R.J. Spears-Jennings John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Blankenship took over the program in January and said he’s had little to do with Spears-Jennings’ recruitment, but did say the OU staff told him over the summer if Spears-Jennings was willing to play defensive back, he’d have an offer from the Sooners.

Spears-Jennings, who didn’t have any offers before Boston College on Jan. 21 but now has more than 20, said no problem.

Still, as a BA senior, he’s a wideout. In a season-opening 42-13 win over Mansfield (TX) Legacy, Spears-Jennings caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. In two games so far this season, Blankenship has played him strictly at receiver.

“Not gonna commit to that,” Blankenship said. “He’s good enough to play on both sides of the ball. But when it’s this hot and we’re rep-counting guys — he’s also on every special team — he’s doing a lot of things for us right now. It’s not an issue of us trying to get him a certain amount of reps for him on defense. If we need him, he’ll definitely go do that.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.