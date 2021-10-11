Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

For the second time this season, the Big 12 honored Gabe Brkic for his standout performance.

For the second time this season, Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Brkic accounted for 17 points on Saturday in OU’s 55-48 victory over Texas, which tied a school record for points by a kicker in a single game.

The standout kicker was a key cog in the Oklahoma comeback as Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley turned to him time and time again to tack points on the board to chip away at the Longhorn lead and keep momentum firmly on the side of OU.

Brkic nailed all four field goal attempts, as well as knocking through five extra point attempts in a picture-perfect day for the kicker.

The Chardon, OH, native now leads the country in field goals made with 15, and is 15-of-17 on the year. He also continued his extra point streak, as he has yet to miss an extra point in his entire career at Oklahoma.

Brkic has been a bonafide weapon for Riley this season as the Oklahoma offense has struggled to finish drives, and he heads into the back half of the season primed to chase down the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best place kicker in college football.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.