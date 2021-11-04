Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Named Lou Groza Award Semifinalist

Brkic is 17-for-20 on field goal attempts this season and has made all 42 extra point tries.

Another day, another Sooner making the cut on a major college football award.

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award on Thursday, presented annually to the best kicker in college football.

Brkic joins Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba and Nevada’s Brandon Talton as the only three kickers to have been named a semifinalist in each of the last three seasons.

On the year, the redshirt junior has made 17 of his 20 field goal attempts including 8 of 10 attempts from over 40 yards and five of six from north of 50.

Brkic has also made all 42 point after attempts this season.

The Ohio-native leads the Big 12 and ranks No. 4 in the country in field goals made per game with 1.89. He also places first in the Big 12 and third in the country in total points with 93 - making him the highest ranked kicker.

Gabe Brkic Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

In his career, Brkic has been consistently outstanding for the Sooners making 54 of his 63 field goal attempts and having never missed a PAT in 144 tries.

Should Brkic win the award, he would become the first ever Oklahoma kicker to do so and the first Big 12 winner since Texas A&M’s Randy Bullock in 2011.

Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 23 and honored at the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration on Dec. 8, with the winner being announced the following night at the annual College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.