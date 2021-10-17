Oklahoma-Kansas Kickoff Time Announced

The Sooners and Jayhawks will meet at 11:00 a.m. next Saturday in Lawrence, KS with the game broadcast on ESPN.

The Oklahoma Sooners are now 7-0 after knocking off the TCU Horned Frogs 52-31 on Saturday night behind a stellar debut by true freshman Caleb Williams at starting quarterback.

Next up for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners is a trip north to Lawrence, KS to match up with the Kansas Jayhawks who fell to Texas Tech 41-14 Saturday to move to 1-5 and 0-3 in conference play.

Caleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

After the Big 12’s television partners elected to utilize their six-day option to wait for this weekend’s results before posting game times for next week, we now know when that game will take place.

Oklahoma will travel to Kansas and meet the Jayhawks at 11:00 a.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN. This is the same start time as the last time the Sooners hit Lawrence in 2019.

After a marvelous starting debut against the Horned Frogs, the lowly Jayhawks serve as a great opportunity for Williams to be even better in his second time out.

