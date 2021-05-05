Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma lands another local commit

Caden Hendren, an Oklahoma All-Stater from Piedmont, will be a preferred walk-on with the Sooners in the 2021 class
Author:
Publish date:

Oklahoma landed a verbal commitment Monday night from impressive preferred walk-on Caden Hendren.

Hendren announced his pledge on Twitter.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hendren earned All-State honors at wide receiver as a senior. He also played outside linebacker and special teams, as Ewell as running track and playing basketball.

Hendren reportedly held a Division I FBS offer from Eastern Michigan as well as Division II offers from Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State, Fort Hays State, Eastern New Mexico, Emporia State and a junior college offer from Northeastern A&M, plus a PWO offer from Oklahoma State.

