Oklahoma Lands Commitment of 3-Star WR/DB Robert Spears-Jennings

Oklahoma Gains Commitment of 3-Star WR/DB Robert Spears-Jennings

The Broken Arrow, OK product was offered by the Sooners less than a month ago.
Make it two commitments in two days and a happy Independence Day in Norman as Oklahoma landed 3-star wide receiver/defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings on Sunday.

Out of Broken Arrow, OK, Spears-Jennings is a top-20 recruit in the state of Oklahoma and will help soften the blow of the loss of 4-Star Edmond Santa Fe wideout Talyn Shettron earlier this week both in terms of position and being an in-state addition.

Offered less than a month ago on June 9, it appeared Spears-Jennings was being recruited as a defensive back by the Sooners. But, after the aforementioned loss of Shettron as well as 4-Star Jordan Hudson, that could be changed.

Spears-Jennings also holds offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Colorado and Michigan State among many others.

The raw talent is obviously there for him as possesses solid hands and route-running ability along with good speed that allows him to get away from defenders on the offensive side of the ball. With another year of high school football and development with the Sooners, he will certainly make a high-quality addition to the roster in the coming seasons. 

