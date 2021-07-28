Oklahoma Lands Defensive Line Commit

Cedric Roberts, a 3-star defensive line prospect from Pflugerville, TX, has committed to the Sooners.

Alex Grinch has landed another defensive lineman.

Cedric Roberts, a defensive tackle from Pflugerville, TX, announced on Twitter his commitment to the Sooners.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Roberts is rated the No. 97-ranked defensive lineman in the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports, and is rated a 3-star prospect.

Roberts committed to the Sooners over offers from Baylor, SMU, UTSA, Colorado State, Utah State, Boston College, Colorado and Indiana.

After jumping on, Roberts is now the 16th member of Oklahoma’s 2022 Class, and the seventh defensive commit for Grinch and Lincoln Riley.

Oklahoma’s 2022 class was already rated the sixth best class by 247 Sports and the seventh rated class entering the day by Rivals.

Before OU’s explosive July on the recruiting trail, the Sooners were ranked the 10th best class by Sports Illustrated All-American, a mark that is sure to change when the new team rankings are released in August.