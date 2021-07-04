Oklahoma Lands First 2022 Defensive Line Commit

Derrick Moore out of Maryland announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday keeping the massive recruiting weekend rolling.

Alex Grinch has yet again gone to the East Coast and plucked a highly coveted recruit.

Continuing Oklahoma's massive Fourth of July, 4-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore announced he has verbally committed to OU.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Moore is graded as the top player in Maryland and a top-10 defensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports.

The St. Frances Academy product out of Baltimore picked Oklahoma over interest from Ohio State and Penn State.

Moore is the 11th commit in Oklahoma’s 2022 class after wide receiver Jordan Hudson decommitted, and is the fourth defensive commit for the class. He joins linebackers Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie, as well as defensive back Jayden Rowe as the next generation of players to suit up for Oklahoma’s new-look defense.

Explosive athleticism and a long frame will give Moore the versatility to play all along the defensive line, as he has shown he has burst off the line to disrupt offenses.

His ability to fire off the football is the ideal fit for a defense that prides itself on its speed and aggression.