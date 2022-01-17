Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Former North Carolina CB via Transfer Portal

Experienced corner Trey Morrison announced his commitment to Oklahoma.
Secondary help is on the way to Norman.

Veteran defensive back Trey Morrison announced his intentions to transfer from North Carolina to Oklahoma on Monday.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound defensive back will use his final year of eligibility in Norman after spending the last four seasons in Chapel Hill, where he made a name for himself.

An honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020, Morrison brings a wealth of experience to an OU cornerbacks room that must fill the loss of Latrell McCutchin, who entered the transfer portal.

Throughout his career for North Carolina, Morrison has pulled down two interceptions, defended 15 passes and forced a fumble.

Morrison is also credited with 163 career tackles and two quarterback sacks.

A former 3-star prospect from Norcross, GA, Morrison was the No. 69-ranked athlete in the nation and the No. 80 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247 Sports.

The North Carolina transfer is a big recruiting win for newly announced cornerbacks coach Jay Valai since joining OU’s staff after Alabama’s loss to Georgia in the National Championship game.

Morrison will join a cornerbacks room that returns starters D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington, as well as experienced junior Jaden Davis. Key Lawrence also played some corner last season after transferring from Tennessee. 

The Sooners also added Louisville's Kani Walker and  Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon via the portal within the last 24 hours, helping restock Valai's room. 

