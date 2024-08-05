Oklahoma Lands in Preseason Coaches Top 25
The Oklahoma Sooners will start their first season in the SEC ranked in the top 20 of the US LBM Coaches Poll.
The poll was released Monday, with Oklahoma coming in at No. 16.
Georgia landed the top spot, while nine SEC teams are featured in the top 25, including Texas (4), Alabama (5), Ole Miss (6), Missouri (10), LSU (12) and Tennessee (15). OU is eighth among SEC squads.
OU finished last season ranked 15th in the poll after a 10-3 campaign in its final run in the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners started last year at No. 19 in the poll.
The Sooners’ No. 16 preseason ranking this year is their highest ranking in the preseason coaches poll since they opened at No. 9 in 2022.
OU kicks off its 2024 season against Temple at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 in Norman.