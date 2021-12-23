Oklahoma Lands Missouri Transfer TE Daniel Parker

Parker caught 12 passes for 97 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Tigers this season.

Some welcomed news for Oklahoma in the transfer portal came down late Wednesday night.

Missouri transfer tight end Daniel Parker announced on Twitter that he would be committing to the Sooners and taking his talents to Norman.

Parker is more known for his blocking prowess as opposed to being a pass-catcher, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be useful in that area at times.

In seven games in 2021, he caught 12 passes for the Tigers including three touchdowns.

Parker’s addition certainly helps Oklahoma in a position of need going into next year as well, with Austin Stogner transferring to South Carolina, Jeremiah Hall moving on to the next level and Brayden Willis’ future currently being up in the air.

While the Sooners’ are welcoming in some exciting players at that position in their 2022 recruiting class in Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, Parker provides needed experience if Willis isn’t around for the 2022 campaign.

Brent Venables said Oklahoma was examining options in the transfer portal, and he has now made his first addition.