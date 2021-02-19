FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma lands TE commitment

Joe Jon Finley locks down his first verbal pledge as an OU assistant in Aledo, TX, prospect Jason Llewellyn
Author:
Publish date:

Joe Jon Finley has picked up his first verbal commitment for the Sooners.

Jason Llewellyn, 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end from Aledo, TX, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Twitter. 

“First off, I want to thank God for the many blessings that He has given me and for leading me to this point in my life,” Llewellyn wrote. “Next, I want to thank my family for supporting me through this entire process, as well as all of my coaches and friends.

“I would like to announce that I am committed to The University of Oklahoma.”

Not currently ranked by 247 Sports, Llewellyn is rated a 3-star tight end by Rivals.

In 2020, Llewellyn hauled in 28 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

Llewellyn is Oklahoma's sixth commitment in 2022, joining running back Raleek Brown, wide receivers Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson, and linebacker Kobi McKinzie

The Sooners earned his commitment over Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Kansas State, Colorado, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU, SMU, Texas Tech and Utah. 

Generic - NCAA logo floor
Basketball

Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament run will have fans

Llewellyn
Football

Oklahoma lands TE commitment

Giselle G Juarez
Other Sooners

Sooner ace Giselle 'G' Juarez is primed for a huge return season

Aikman - OU2
Football

Troy Aikman: Staying at Oklahoma 'would've been nice,' but UCLA was 'really special'

Lon Kruger and Victor Iwuakor
Basketball

OU's Kruger says extra year of eligibility is 'new territory'

Gasso 3
Other Sooners

After a record-smashing start, Oklahoma is now tempering expectations

BSB-Generic
Other Sooners

Oklahoma adds series at Corpus Christi

Jake Taylor-horizontal
Football

Oklahoma may have built-in advantages over Notre Dame, Alabama in recruiting OT Jake Taylor