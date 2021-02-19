Oklahoma lands TE commitment

Joe Jon Finley locks down his first verbal pledge as an OU assistant in Aledo, TX, prospect Jason Llewellyn

Joe Jon Finley has picked up his first verbal commitment for the Sooners.

Jason Llewellyn, 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end from Aledo, TX, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Twitter.

“First off, I want to thank God for the many blessings that He has given me and for leading me to this point in my life,” Llewellyn wrote. “Next, I want to thank my family for supporting me through this entire process, as well as all of my coaches and friends.

“I would like to announce that I am committed to The University of Oklahoma.”

Not currently ranked by 247 Sports, Llewellyn is rated a 3-star tight end by Rivals.

In 2020, Llewellyn hauled in 28 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

Llewellyn is Oklahoma's sixth commitment in 2022, joining running back Raleek Brown, wide receivers Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson, and linebacker Kobi McKinzie.

The Sooners earned his commitment over Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Kansas State, Colorado, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU, SMU, Texas Tech and Utah.