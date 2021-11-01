Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award

The redshirt junior has totaled 54 tackles this season, 31 of which being solo, to help the Sooners reach a 9-0 mark heading into the bye week.

Award season is right around the corner in college football with semifinalists for the sport’s major honors beginning to slowly trickle in.

On Monday, 16 semifinalists for the the Butkus Award were revealed with Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah among those listed.

On the year, Asamoah has been a steady force for the Sooners’ defense accumulating 54 total tackles, 31 of which being solo.

A big part of the defense in each of the last two seasons, 2021 is shaping up to be potentially Asamoah’s most productive yet and he is being recognized for it by being selected among the best linebackers in college football.

Brian Asamoah Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Should the redshirt junior go the distance and take home the award, he would be the fifth Sooner to do so and the first since 2003 when Teddy Lehman received the honor.

Other Oklahoma winners include Rocky Calmus in 2001 and Brian Bosworth who won it twice in 1985 and 1986.

The Butkus Award winner, along with many other major college football honors, will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Asamoah and his fellow Sooners, meanwhile, have the weekend off before returning to action at Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.