Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly at Peace With Abrupt End to Sooners Career; 'It is What it is'

Many things in life don't go according to plan.

In fact, quite often it’s the exact opposite. The way something was pictured as transpiring doesn’t come quite close to how it actually unfolds.

It is then up to the individual person to take the setbacks in stride and just be thankful for the good things that come along the way.

Nobody embodies that better than Oklahoma super senior linebacker Caleb Kelly.

Kelly has been a member of the Sooners dating all the way to before Lincoln Riley was the head coach in Norman.

He has been through it all, by his own admission. The highest highs, and the lowest lows.

After six years with the Sooners, his playing days in the crimson and cream are officially over after yet another knee injury on Saturday that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Despite the immensely painful blow, both physically and emotionally, Kelly has maintained an impossibly upbeat attitude about his journey to this point.

“I just really feel OK with it,” Kelly said this week. “Last year I was really, really sad. And I tried to fight it. This year, I’m not sad. It’s just, it is what it is. I’ve been really uplifted. I’ve been in a goofy mood today. The only thing that hurts me is the pain of being hurt, the actual physical pain. But other than that, I’ve been good.”

After bursting onto the scene as a 5-star recruit in the 2016 recruiting class and being a key contributor for three seasons with Oklahoma, Kelly missed the large majority of the 2019 season and the entire 2020 season with two separate knee injuries.

Pair medical redshirts with the COVID-19 exemption granted to players from last year, and Kelly has been one of the most recognizable Sooners for the better part of a decade.

Now, suddenly, it is over - at least in terms of on the field.

“Yeah, it’s horrible man,” Riley said of Kelly’s injury. “But honestly it’s probably made easier by his willingness to accept it and bounce right along. He’s out at practice with a smile on his face with the same energy. It hasn’t really changed him. It’s just a recognition it’s time for the next chapter in his life. He’s not sitting there dwelling on it like ‘poor me.’ He’s a great example to a lot of people because a lot of people wouldn’t handle it that well. He’s been great. That’s why whatever he chooses to do next he’s going to be pretty damn good at it.”

What’s next is a question that Kelly himself found hard to answer given how his plans have been understandably altered with the injury.

But, as per usual, he has a stern belief things will shake out as they're supposed to - with football still in his future.

Caleb Kelly (2019) Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

“It all happened so quick,” Kelly said. “If you asked me a week ago, I probably would have said I would train in Tampa and go do all that. It’s hard because … I’m going to have surgery in a week. I’ll still be here. I don’t know what role because there’s no way I’m going to go this year (in the NFL Draft). I’m (not) going to go and have Pro Day this year. If I am going to continue football, it won’t be until next year’s draft and next year’s Pro Day. That’s a whole lot of time to one, live. I have to figure out where I’m going to do. If I can get a scholarship here somehow and continue to live here, then I’d be fine doing that in the spring whether I’m in the coaching role or recruiting role. Whatever I do, that would be cool.

“If not, if the cards don’t work out for football, I’ve gotten a bunch of offers to different things automatically and already, just in the connections I’ve had and things I’ve done here. I feel like either way is fine. It’s hard to say if I’m 40, looking back that I didn’t even try even though I went through all the pain and surgeries, I feel like it might be better to get cut than not even try. I don’t know. We’ll see. Time will have to tell on that more than I can.”

Many Oklahoma fans will certainly jump to the thought that Kelly could slide into some sort of a coaching role in the near future.

While that wasn’t something Kelly addressed specifically, he seems more than equipped for something in that area down the road given his leadership and abundant willingness to help other players.

“The things that he's done for me, and you know, my career and my time here has been, he has helped me develop,” fellow linebacker Brian Asamoah said. “I've learned a lot from him when it comes to football aspect, but also, just as a big brother in the game. I also have learned from him and you can't take football for granted. You get so many opportunities right there and you got to take advantage of every single one. And him going through a series of injuries, man, he's explained that was several times just as linebackers that the sport doesn't own or owe anybody anything. So you got to take advantage of every single moment that you get. And that's one thing that he's hounded on a lot and I've soaked it all in.”

What the future does in fact hold for Kelly will be determined in due time, but as for the present, it is obvious in that he’ll do what he’s always done.

Be a part of the team.

“I think I’ve gone through a lot,” Kelly said. “It’s been a lot of ups and a lot of downs. I’ve always found so much joy in just being with my teammates and being around them. I think in the last year, because of COVID, I was so separated from the team. That was just really hard. I think that other years – even though I was hurt so much, I’ve been hurt all the freaking time, it was always OK because I was always around my teammates. There’s always that love that I mentioned previously. I just think … it’s not the way I wanted it to go, for sure. I wanted to be three-and-out, the K9 (Kenneth Murray) route – starting as a true freshman as game one, you play all the way through, you get drafted in the first round. That’s what I wanted for myself but God had a different plan.”

Kelly spoke to the team following his injury not to give a memorial service to his career, but to inspire the current players to rally around him and press onward.

“The last 72 hours, there have been a lot of calls,” Kelly said. “I still haven’t cried or anything. I really haven’t been emotional. I addressed the team. I said if you need somebody to play for, play for Big Bro. Do what we need to do. We really did have a good week of practice last week even though the game didn’t end up the way we wanted it to. I think it was one of our best weeks of practice. We just have to keep pushing and do what we need to do and make good plays when they come to us. I said if you guys need someone to play for, play for me.”

This Saturday would have marked Kelly’s final home game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

While he won’t be playing, he will likely get a cheer from the Sooner fans as loud as anything that happens during the game itself.

The day will also get the chance to be a special in an extremely unique fashion in that Kelly will spend the morning as a part of FOX’s pregame show Big Noon Kickoff, which is set to broadcast live from Norman.

The show, of course, features legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops who was Kelly’s original head coach when his career began in 2016.

Caleb Kelly (2018 Orange Bowl vs Florida) Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

As the California-native stated himself, his career did not go as planned.

He did not dominate three seasons in Norman and then head off to the NFL.

He is not going to be a first round draft pick.

But, his career is one that will be hard to quantify in that isn’t dripping with accolades and awards, but instead drenched in iconic moments and respect.

Kelly has managed to have his fingerprints all over multiple key Sooners wins over the years, most recently just over a month ago with his strip on a kickoff return in Oklahoma’s ferocious comeback against Texas in the Red River Showdown.

Through it all, the high points, the low points, the triumphs, the setbacks, Kelly has maintained a positive attitude that is hard to find, well, anywhere.

And for that, he has no regrets.

“I feel like all the different guys that I’ve gotten to affect because I’ve been here so long and all the different things I’ve done, it’s really set me up for my future academically,” Kelly said. “I just think all the opportunities that have come through is something that I do not regret at all and I’m very happy for. I’m appreciative of everything that’s happened. It’s definitely been a long road. I’ve been one of the longest guys around. Everyone thinks I’m one of the oldest because I played early, but there are guys older than me that are on the team still. It’s funny how everything has worked out.

“I love the position that I’m in and I love this university, in general.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.