Oklahoma LB Caleb Kelly Tweets He's Played His Last Game for Sooners

A long-time Sooner looks to have played his final game in an Oklahoma uniform.

Redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly has been one of the feel-good stories of the season for the Sooners after he returned to action in 2021 after an injury sidelined him for the entire 2020 campaign.

But, unfortunately for Kelly, it appears the injury-bug has caught him again.

After exiting Saturday’s game against Baylor in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury, Kelly posted on Twitter shortly after the contest finished up that his final snaps as a Sooner have been taken.

Should this be the final time Kelly plays this season, he will finish the year with 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss, with easily the highlight of his season coming in the Red River Showdown on a forced fumble against rival Texas.

Since coming to Oklahoma as a member of their 2016 recruiting class, Kelly has been one of the more recognizable faces for Sooner fans having been a part of the team through several different campaigns.

But, now, it looks like the ride for the California-native, at least on the field, is over.

For Oklahoma as a whole, the linebacking unit is one of the more deep groups on the team and thus arguably the one most suited to absorb an injury.

However, senior linebacker DaShaun White missed Saturday's game for unknown reasons.

So, Oklahoma could potentially be down two veteran linebackers moving forward depending on the status of White heading into next week's home finale against Iowa State.

