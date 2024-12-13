Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Lands Another All-America Honor
NORMAN — Another day, another accolade for Danny Stutsman.
The senior linebacker was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America First Team on Monday. The honor comes a day after Stutsman was named a First-Team All-American player by the Walter Camp Foundation.
Stutsman started all 12 games at middle linebacker for the Sooners in 2024, logging 109 tackles. The linebacker averaged 9.1 tackles per game, which was 22nd nationally, and he also recorded eight tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hurries.
The senior notched a career high in tackles, 19, in the Sooners’ loss to Missouri on Nov. 9. Stutsman logged double-digit tackles four times in 2024 and made 15 or more three times.
In addition to his first-team selections on back-to-back days, Stutsman was a finalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to college football's best linebacker.
Stutsman will go down as one of the Sooners’ best defenders ever.
He is ninth in Oklahoma history with 376 tackles, and his 36 career tackles for loss put him fifth all-time among OU inside linebackers. Over the course of four seasons, Stutsman played in 47 games and started in 37.
Stutsman has not announced whether or not he will play for Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Dec. 27. The linebacker is graded by most NFL Draft analysts as a first or second-round pick.