Oklahoma Listed in Top 5 for 2022 5-Star OL Devon Campbell

Campbell is the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country in 247Sports' composite rankings.

It has been a good stretch for Oklahoma on the recruiting trail with five commitments in the last week, and now they have gotten one step closer to another huge one.

Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell out of Bowie High School in Arlington, TX listed the Sooners among his final five schools on Friday along with USC, Texas, LSU and Alabama.

Campbell is an absolutely elite prospect in every sense of the word as he is the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman and the No. 10 ranked overall recruit in the 2022 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Campbell is simply can’t-miss. If Oklahoma could find a way to pair him with an already very strong 2022 offensive line class that includes recent commits Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor, along with Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter, then the Sooners would have something seriously special brewing.

Campbell was offered by Oklahoma a very long time ago all the way back in January of 2020. He recently took advantage of the end of the recruiting dead period and visited Norman last month.

Sooners fans will want to keep close tabs on Campbell as Oklahoma continues to pursue one of the top prospects, regardless of position, in the entire 2022 recruiting class.