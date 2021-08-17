Oklahoma Loses Commitment of Elite 2022 Wide Receiver Luther Burden

The Sooners lost their third major wide receiver commitment of the 2022 class.

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered a blow on the recruiting trail.

Luther Burden, who entered the season ranked as the No. 2-overall wide receiver in the 2022 class by Sports Illustrated All-American, announced his decommitment from Oklahoma.

“First, I would like to thank the entire Oklahoma coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Sooner family,” Burden said in a statement on Twitter. “But after a long conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”

Burden, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound playmaker from St. Louis, follows in the footsteps of Talyn Shettron and Jordan Hudson as the third member of OU’s 2022 receiving triumvirate to renege on his verbal pledge to the Sooners.

Shettron made waves in Oklahoma when he flipped his commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys after getting the opportunity to play college football with his brother, and Hudson committed to SMU in July.

The loss of Burden won’t help OU’s team ranking for the 2022 class, which has been in decline since SIAA began publishing monthly rankings in June.

A long-time commit, Burden had been verbally committed to the Sooners for over 10 months since announcing his commitment on Oct. 9, 2020.

Oklahoma has walked this road before, however.

CeeDee Lamb decommitted from the Sooners before deciding that OU was in fact the place for him after all, and the rest of Lamb’s Oklahoma career is history.

As far as wide receivers go for 2022, OU currently sits with athlete Raleek Brown, who SIAA ranked as the No. 3-best slot receiver in the country, along with tight ends Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn.

