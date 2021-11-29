Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Oklahoma Loses Major 2022 Defensive Line Commitment

    Derrick Moore announced his decommittment from the Sooners on Monday morning.
    Oklahoma’s defensive line recruiting took a major hit on Monday morning.

    Derrick Moore, a talented 4-star defensive lineman in the class of 2022, announced his decomittment from the program in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s move to USC.

    “I would like to say thank you to the University of Oklahoma and Norman for the love and support y’all have showed me during my recruiting process and making me feel home,” Moore said in a statement on Twitter. “… But with all being said, I will be de-committing from the University of Oklahoma and open up my recruitment to all schools.”

    Moore is the second defensive commit to back off his pledge to the Sooners in the 2022 class, with longtime linebacker commit Kobie McKinzie reopening his commitment on Sunday night.

    Moore and McKinzie are just two pieces in the mass recruiting exodus OU has seen since the announcement of Riley’s move.

    The next head coach, whoever they are, will have plenty of work ahead of them to cobble together a respectable recruiting class with the Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 15.

