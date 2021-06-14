Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma Loses Major WR Commit

Class of 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson announced his decommitment from the Sooners on Twitter.
Lincoln Riley has lost his first commitment in the 2022 class. 

Garland, TX, wide receiver Jordan Hudson announced on Twitter that he had decommitted from OU. 

One of the earliest members of the 2022 class, Hudson had been pledged to the Sooners since July 21, 2020. 

Rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Hudson hauled in 48 passes for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for Garland High School. 

Hudson is ranked the No. 14 wide receiver in the country, per 247 Sports. 

Despite losing the 6-foot-1, 180-pound star, Oklahoma does still have a pair of elite wide receiver commits pledged for 2022. 

Edmond Santa Fe's Talyn Shettron is rated a 4-star, and 5-star Luther Burden from St. Louis are now the two wideouts in next year's class. 

