Oklahoma loses out on two more targets, including another RB

The Sooners lost out on defensive lineman Bear Alexander and running back Jaydon Blue

Wednesday got off to a rocky start for the Sooners as they lost out on two of their targets in the 2022 recruiting class.

Jaydon Blue, a 4-star running back prospect out of Houston, TX, elected to join Steve Sarkisian and his Texas Longhorns over the Sooners, Texas A&M and others.

While Oklahoma has their eyes on 5-star back Raleek Brown, who is committing this Friday, the Sooners have had a tough run recruiting the position over the past two years.

Alex Grinch also suffered a loss on the recruiting trail as Bear Alexander, a powerful 4-star defensive tackle from Denton, TX, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman would have been a different kind of defensive tackle for Grinch, plugging holes with his size and power.

There is still plenty to celebrate this National Signing Day as the Sooners close the book on their 2021 class, but two losses on trail are never cause for elation.