Oklahoma Loses Talented 2023 WR Commit

DeAndre Moore announced his decommitment from the Sooners on Monday.

Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class took a step back on Monday.

Talented Los Alamitos, CA, wide receiver DeAndre Moore decommitted from the Sooners, Moore said in a statement on Twitter.

“I would like to thank the University of Oklahoma, as well as Coach Murray and Coach Gundy for welcoming me to the Sooner family with open arms,” Moore said in his decommitment announcement. “Sooner Nation has been nothing short of great and I’m thankful for the love all of you showed.”



The 6-foot-0, 185-pound pass catcher is the high school teammate of former OU commits turned USC pledges Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon.

When both Nelson and Lemon flipped their commitments to join Lincoln Riley at USC, Moore reaffirmed his decision to choose the Sooners, but ultimately he too opted to reopen his recruitment.

Moore’s decommitment comes on the heels of his trip this past weekend to Louisville, as the talented wide receiver will now look around the country to decide his college destination.

With the loss of Moore, Durango, CO, offensive lineman Joshua Bates is now the only 2023 commit who was with the Sooners before Riley left for California.

Since the new coaching staff took over, Oklahoma has been hard at work rebuilding the 2023 class.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold is the new centerpiece of the class, and in-state star Erik McCarty announced his commitment to OU this past weekend after attending Brent Venables’ first Junior Day recruiting event.

