Oklahoma Makes Top 3 for 2022 3-Star DL

Jadon Scarlett included Missouri and Texas A&M in his top 3 along with the Sooners on Monday.

It has been a good stretch on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma after a huge 4th of July that saw them pick up three more commitments just one day after 4-star OT Jacob Sexton committed on Saturday night.

The positive momentum has now kept rolling into Monday as the Sooners have made it into the final three schools in the running for 3-star defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett out of Coram Deo Academy in Flower Mound, TX.

Scarlett included a pair of SEC schools, Missouri and Texas A&M, into his final three along with Oklahoma on Monday.

Rated the No. 61 defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports’ composite rankings, Scarlett has obvious potential with his tackling ability and solid 6-foot-2, 265-pound frame. With the right development, he has every chance to be a very quality player at the next level.

Scarlett has been pursued for Oklahoma for several months now, having been offered by defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux back in late March. They were the third of his final three teams, however, as the Tigers offered him back in February with the Aggies having been in pursuit with an official offer since all the way back into July of 2020.

Scarlett hasn’t announced a commitment date just yet, but as he noted in his social media announcement of his final three, it is “almost time” to bring his recruitment to a close.