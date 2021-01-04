FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma makes top 5 for top 2023 RB prospect

Sooners make the cut along with Georgia, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M.
Oklahoma has made the top five for an elite running back prospect.

Highly coveted 2023 running back Rueben Owens II has narrowed his recruitment to Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M.

The news was first reported Sunday night by Bulldawg Illustrated writer and recruiting analyst Blayne Gilmer.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound El Campo, TX, native was named the District 12-4A offensive MVP for his efforts this season.

Owens, nicknamed the “Black Unicorn”, is sought after for his high-end speed and field vision, and is widely projected to be the top running back and possibly the top overall prospect in the 2023 class. 

The fact that Alabama is not in Owens' top five might be a good thing for Oklahoma. The Sooners' last two elite running back recruits, Jase McClellan and Camar Wheaton, both instead chose the Crimson Tide.

