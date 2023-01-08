Skip to main content

Oklahoma Makes Transfer Addition to Defensive Line

The Sooners continue to add along their defensive line after key contributors have moved on to the next level.

More movement for Oklahoma in the transfer portal.

The Sooners have made another addition to their defense on Sunday bringing in Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd.

A native of Manchester, CT, Bothroyd has spent the previous five seasons with the Demon Deacons having played in 48 career games.

In 2022, Bothroyd accumulated 30 total tackles including eight tackles for loss and six sacks along with adding three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Listed as a defensive end, Bothroyd was selected as an all-ACC honorable mention for his efforts this season.

While the biggest losses for Oklahoma’s defensive line come from the interior in Jalen Redmond and Jeffery Johnson, Bothroyd should still slide in as an immediate contributor among the other edge rushers back on the roster including Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes and Marcus Stripling.

With one year of eligibility remaining, he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 26 to look for a new landing spot - winding up with Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis and the OU defense. 

