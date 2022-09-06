Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll

Week 1 of the college football season officially wrapped up on Monday night, which means a fresh set of rankings have dropped ahead of Week 2.

The Associated Press has released the second edition of its weekly Top 25 poll, with Oklahoma making a jump two spots up to No. 7 following the Sooners' 45-13 win over UTEP in last Saturday's season opener.

The Sooners climbed over Notre Dame (previously No. 5) and Utah (previously No. 7), who both suffered losses in their season openers.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Bryan Terry / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network

Alabama remains at the top with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson rounding out the top five, respectively.

Just in front of the Sooners at No. 6 is Texas A&M, with Notre Dame, Baylor and USC occupying slots 8-10.

Outside of Oklahoma and Baylor, the Big 12 has one other team in the rankings with Oklahoma State sitting at No. 11.

In the USA Today coaches poll, OU also jumped two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 this week.

The Sooners (1-0) return to action this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Kent State (0-1) at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The Golden Flashes are coming off a 45-20 loss at Washington last week.