Oklahoma Names 2021 Captains Ahead of Season Opener

The No. 2-ranked Oklahoma Sooners open up the 2021 season in just five days on their home soil against the Tulane Green Wave after the game was relocated to Norman from New Orleans due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Understandably, a lot of the fervor of the first week of the season was put on hold until it became clear that there actually would even be a game this Saturday, but now that it has become official once again the wheels of a new year can resume motion.

On Monday night, the Sooners announced their captains for the 2021 season with some very familiar faces among the group.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler, redshirt senior tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall, redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and senior safety Pat Fields were the four players selected for the honor.

Of the group, only Fields was a team captain a year ago.

These selections don’t come as much of a surprise given the veteran status of Kelly, Hall and Fields and the position and status Rattler holds. It isn’t a complete given for the starting quarterback to be a captain but it is, of course, extremely common.

Along with Rattler being certainly the face of the team, all three of Hall, Kelly and Fields hold the very similar trait of being veteran players who are strong representatives of Oklahoma’s program.

All three of the seniors have been leaders and captains of the team even before being ones officially, so their selections make a lot of sense and should be met with a warm reception by the Sooner faithful.

No. 2 Oklahoma will begin the season at home on Saturday against Tulane at 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

