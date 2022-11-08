Oklahoma Names Captains for Road Trip to West Virginia

As they have all season, Oklahoma is busting out a fresh set of captains this week.

When the Sooners head out to West Virginia on Saturday, the five captains for Brent Venables’ squad will be offensive linemen McKade Mettauer and Chris Murray, punter Michael Turk, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and defensive back Billy Bowman.

With only three games to go, it appears Oklahoma is sticking with the system of a new set of captains each week despite the original stated intention being to have permanent captains set by this point in the season.

On the year, the OU offensive line has been one of the major bright spots with Mettauer and Murray certainly being among the veterans playing a key role in that unit.

Michael Turk has been one of the best punters in college football once again, including throwing a touchdown on a trick play against Iowa State.

Redmond and Bowman, meanwhile, are two of the key figures on the Sooners’ defense, with Bowman serving as arguably the team’s best defensive player this season.

The Sooners will travel to Morgantown, WV to battle West Virginia on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT with the game broadcast on FS1.