August 30, 2021
Oklahoma Offers Top 2024 CB Desmond Ricks

The Sooners mark the 24th offer for the young Ricks as he begins just his sophomore year of high school.
Oklahoma is keeping busy on the recruiting trail on Sunday with an official offer sent out to a young but elite prospect in the class of 2024.

4-star cornerback Desmond Ricks out of the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL announced on Twitter Sunday evening that Lincoln Riley and the Sooners have become the 24th program to offer the 6-foot-1 170-pounder.

Ricks is currently rated the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2024 by 247Sports and has already received offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon and Penn State among many others.

Obviously there is a lot of projection going on with someone who still has three years of high school football left, but the expectation is that Ricks will become an elite talent by the time he hits the college gridiron.

He is a raw athlete right now, but has the size and athleticism of a player older than just a high school sophomore. While it may seem like Oklahoma is getting in on him early, they are, obviously, actually getting in on him later than a lot of other programs.

Ricks will be a fun player to keep an eye on and watch develop in the coming years as the Sooners look to bring him to Norman to play his college ball. 

