Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Kickoff Announced

The Sooners and Cowboys will kick off at 6:30 with the game being broadcast on ABC.

The Oklahoma Sooners’ bid for an undefeated season came to a crashing halt on Saturday with Lincoln Riley’s bunch getting physically dominated in the second half by the Baylor Bears to fall 27-14 at McLane Stadium in Waco, TX.

Few things went right with the most notable development being the struggles of young phenom quarterback Caleb Williams, which prompted Riley to return to original starter Spencer Rattler for a brief period.

The Sooners are left searching for answers going into the final two games of the regular season as they prepare to face, statistically, the two best defenses they have seen this year and two of the best defenses in the sport.

First up is the home finale against the Iowa State Cyclones, which will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

The following week will be the annual Bedlam clash with Oklahoma State, to which we now have the kick time and broadcast information.

The Sooners and Cowboys will collide at 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 27 with the game being broadcast on ABC.

The meeting will be the 116th Bedlam football matchup with Oklahoma holding a well-documented commanding 90-18-7 all-time series edge, including each of the last six since Riley came to Norman.

Jeremiah Hall (2020 Bedlam) Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The last win for the Pokes came in 2014, when Oklahoma State knocked off the Sooners 38-35 in Norman.

Last year, Oklahoma demolished the Cowboys 41-13 behind four touchdown passes from Rattler and 141 yards on the ground by current New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

It isn’t often Oklahoma State is considered the favorite heading into a Bedlam game, but that may very well be the case this year given the extremely high level of defense the Cowboys have played at throughout the year, but especially in recent weeks.

Another wrinkle to this year's matchup is the potential for the two to meet a second time, just one week later, in the Big 12 Championship Game.

But, Baylor may have something to say about that before all is said and done.

Before making the short trip to Stillwater, the Sooners must first deal with Matt Campbell and the Cyclones on Saturday morning in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.