    • December 3, 2021
    Oklahoma OL Brey Walker Enters Transfer Portal

    The redshirt junior has appeared in eleven games this season after appearing in just three games in 2020.
    Another Oklahoma player has hit the transfer portal.

    In the aftermath of former head coach Lincoln Riley leaving the Sooners to head west to take over at USC, several Sooners have elected to enter the transfer portal to look for a new destination moving forward.

    Redshirt junior offensive lineman Brey Walker can now be added to that list on Friday. 

    Walker has been a bit of an enigma in his time in Norman, seemingly always having supreme potential but never playing an overly large role.

    A 5-star recruit out of Moore, OK in the 2018 class, Walker redshirted his first year with Oklahoma before appearing in 13 of 14 games in the 2019 campaign with two starts.

    Last season, he appeared in just three games and played just 84 total snaps.

    2021 has seen Walker play sporadically, appearing in 11 of 12 games, but never be a constant force to pencil into the lineup consistently.

    Now, he will look for a new destination and a new beginning at a different program. 

