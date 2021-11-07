Oklahoma OL Chris Murray: Offensive Line is 'Ready to Put it All Together'

The Oklahoma offensive line’s play has been a talking point all season long as the Sooners have seen spotty production from the usually ultra-reliable unit.

But, after a hit or miss beginning to the season, Bill Bedenbaugh’s group has seemed to find some footing in recent weeks at the right time going into the stretch run to close the season.

According to senior Chris Murray, this is largely a product of time together to allow chemistry to build.

“I think we have matured over these last couple of games,” Murray said this week. “That’s one thing that I would say. The o-line’s maturity, as far of just in moments of games where we know we have to finish this or do this, that people step up. I would say a big thing this year is that we have evolved with maturity, which is trust between each other. That’s very key. Both of those have grown over the last nine games.”

After starting 24 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons with UCLA, Murray transferred to Norman prior to the 2020 campaign.

Last season, he was forced to miss the opening four games of the season while waiting for the NCAA to grant him his eligibility and thus only appeared in five games as a Sooner.

But, in 2021, he has seen his role grow into an every-week player for Oklahoma that can be used wherever he is needed.

“As a whole, the season has just been positive for this team,” Murray said. “I’m just whatever –whether it’s center or guard, I’m not big enough to play tackle but if they put me there, I’ll do it. I would just say that wherever I can do my part and do that part dominantly, that’s where I’m happy to be. I trust Coach B and Coach Lincoln with all of that. When they told me that I was going to play guard and what I needed to do, I knew that it was best for me and best for this team. Doing that and really buying into this program and the vision that they have for this time has played out very well.”

As he has settled in, so has the Sooners offensive line as a whole as they look to build on what has been a promising stretch under new quarterback Caleb Williams.

While head coach Lincoln Riley has always been quick to point out the offensive line’s improved play over the last few weeks as a strong source for Williams’ success, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle in terms of the two helping one another.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams’ dynamic ability to make plays has assuredly helped a group up front create success.

“Caleb is a straight dog,” Murray said. “He’s very, like you said, a special player with the way he brings others around him the energy that he brings to games. I feel like that football is a very passionate game and you have to have passion in all parts of it. He brings a lot of passion to what he does. As a quarterback, it’s jus contagious. He’s a very energetic and passionate player. Through that, that’s why you see the results that he’s having right now.

“I realized that he was that type of player when he came in here. He came in here very humble, very head down. But when it came to workouts and even practice, he took it wholeheartedly. That’s kind of rare as a freshman. You see a lot of freshmen just coming in here, especially knowing that he wasn’t going to play at first and maybe thinking about next year or something. That wasn’t there. He came in here very focused. He was very locked into what we were doing. You can see that on him and his work ethic. You’ve seen that play out all through the season when he got in. He’s doing the right things. When you do the right things, you’ll get the right results.”

Now, the Sooners get a much-appreciated bye week to rest up and work on things before a three-game stretch to close the regular season against No. 12 Baylor, Iowa State and No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Simply put, this upcoming stretch will define OU’s season. So, the team is doing everything they can to make the most of the extra week of preparation.

“It’s just playing the cards we were dealt,” Murray said. “We had a meeting with Lincoln last week and a lot of teams in the NFL don’t have their bye week until week nine or week 11. Some whenever the bye week is, whatever week it is, we’ll take it. We take this week as a week to tighten up the little things and get a head start on our game coming up. We’re watching a lot of Baylor and touching up on a lot of the technical issues that we need to clean up and just getting ready for the upcoming game. I would say it’s obviously it’s perfect timing in the time that it’s came.”

With the group’s chemistry building throughout the season, the insertion of Williams at quarterback and the week to work on things without game action, the Oklahoma offensive line seems primed to play their best football at the most important time in November.

And for the Sooners to get where they want to go this season, that is imperative.

“I would say that we’re gelling,” Murray said. “We’ve been together for nine games now and we’re just learning each other and how each other plays. I think we’re ready to go back out there and have another good game, have another game when we’re playing with all five.

“That’s the biggest thing. I wouldn’t say take off, but I would just say we’re ready to put it all together.”

