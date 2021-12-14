Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Named Second-Team All-America by Sporting News

    The redshirt junior led the Sooners with 15 tackles-for-loss this season including seven sacks.
    More postseason accolades for one of Oklahoma’s best.

    One day after being named third-team All-America by the Associated Press, Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto did one better by getting selected second-team All-America by Sporting News.

    Starting all 12 games in 2021, Bonitto was one of Oklahoma’s most consistent players throughout the year on offense or defense.

    He led the team with 15 tackles-for-loss including seven sacks among his 39 total tackles.

    The Florida-native also added in three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one pass break-up and nine quarterback hurries.

    With his opting out and declaration for the NFL Draft earlier this month, Bonitto finishes his career third on the Oklahoma all-time sack list for linebackers and 13th among all players regardless of position.

    While he turns his attention to the next level and preparation for April’s draft, the Sooners will get geared up for a collision with No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 29. 

