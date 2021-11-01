Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

The redshirt junior has 28 tackles including nine tackles for loss this season to help the Sooners start the season 9-0.

One of Oklahoma’s best players is getting recognized for his efforts.

Sooners outside linebacker Nik Bonitto was selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious Chuck Bednarik Award on Monday - presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

So far this season, Bonitto has performed like the game-changing player he was expected to be coming into the 2021 campaign.

In the first nine games of the year, he has 28 total tackles including nine tackles for loss with five sacks.

Bonitto also has recovered two fumbles along with seven quarterback hurries to help wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Simply put, he’s been a huge difference-maker for Alex Grinch’s defense all season long and is being recognized for his output.

Nik Bonitto Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Should Bonitto win the award, he would be just the second Sooner to bring home the trophy since it was introduced in 1995 joining 2003 winner Teddy Lehman.

He could also become the Big 12’s first winner of the top defensive honor since Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh brought it home in 2009.

The winner of the 2021 Bednarik Award will be announced at the yearly college awards ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Bonitto and the Sooners, meanwhile, will take the weekend off before returning to action next Saturday against No. 14 Baylor in Waco, TX.

