Another Hurdle: This Week, Oklahoma Overcame Rampant Flu Outbreak to Beat Iowa State

Lincoln Riley said there were "20-plus" players missing from across every position group on four of the practice days.

NORMAN — Just like Michael Jordan, Oklahoma on Saturday had its flu game.

And just like Jordan, the Sooners somehow gutted out an improbable win.

A massive flu outbreak ripped through the Oklahoma roster last week, lending to what coach Lincoln Riley called “an interesting week of practice.”

The end result — the Sooners beat Iowa State 28-21 in the 2021 home finale — was the product of lots of adjusting by the coaching staff and some gutsy players.

“We had Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, pretty significant,” Riley said.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler had it last week before the Baylor game and was on the OU sideline in Waco wearing a mask to minimize the spread of the virus. But the outbreak spread anyway, Riley said, to every position group ahead of the Iowa State game.

“We were 20-plus a couple of those days, as far as players that were out,” Riley said, “so we had to shift and kind of make do a little bit. Again, give the kids a lot of credit because it was a disjointed week.”

Riley said there were “a couple days of COVID in (preseason) camp” where the team might have more players out with illness, “but not many.”

Riley said he’s proud of the players for finding a way through when so many were out on a daily basis.

“If they would've listened to a lot of people on the outside, we probably wouldn't have,” he said. “And they didn't. They did a great job.”

“I don't feel like it's hard at all,” said senior Delarrin Turner-Yell. “I just feel like the guy that was behind whoever happens to be out at that time just has to step up, and whenever they do step up, there shouldn't be any dropoff.”

Turner-Yell said dealing with the COVID pandemic in 2020 actually prepared the team for such a challenge, although the scourge of contact tracing was much more of a daily obstacle.

“A couple of us was making jokes this week, like, ‘Oh man, it feels like COVID,’ ” Turner-Yell said, “but nowhere near because with COVID, like you said, contact tracing played a huge role that if someone was sick, then they would have to go see who that person was around and then that person would be out.

“We handled it the right way and got better and it showed today.”

Riley explained that the practice schedule had to “totally change” because so many players were gone at once.

“We didn't have enough guys, near enough guys, to be able to practice the way we're used to practicing,” Riley said. “It hit offense, defense and special teams. One day we had an entire position group basically wiped out, which was interesting — a pretty significant position group. It hits your scout teams. It hits everything. It impedes your ability to do full-speed work.

“And it's tough, of all the weeks — not that you want that to happen any week, but I know when you're getting ready for all the challenges that (Iowa State) present(s) schematically, defensively, you're trying to get ready for all their shifts, motions, the personnel groupings, you're trying to get a young quarterback ready to play against this style of defense for the first time. It was a challenge. It was.

“But it's the hand we got dealt. And that's ... we said the whole week, 'Ain't nobody going to feel sorry for us.' We just gutted it out and I think the kids, we explained the plan to them, why we were doing what we were doing, and they just didn't blink.”