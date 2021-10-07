    • October 7, 2021
    Oklahoma Picked Fifth in Big 12 Race

    Baylor is the heavy favorite to repeat as the league's 12-time champion.
    Oklahoma was projected to finish fifth in this year’s Big 12 Conference basketball race, according to a preseason vote of league coaches.

    OU finished behind 12-time champion Baylor, Iowa State, Texas and West Virginia in the voting.

    Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

    Baylor received seven of the 10 first-place votes, with Iowa State getting one and Texas getting two as they tied for second place.

    OU (12-12 overall last year, 9-8 in Big 12 play) is rebuilding under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, who replaced Sherri Coale after 25 seasons last spring.

    Two Sooners made the preseason All-Big 12 team this week in seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. OU was one of just three teams to land two players on the 12-person team.

    Williams averaged 20.0 points and 5.1 rebounds last season and landed unanimous All-Big 12 honors. Robertson averaged 16.1 points and ranked fourth in the nation in 3-pointers, with 3.58 per game.

    Williams, Robertson and Ana Llanusa — back this season from injury — are all 1,000-point scorers in their career.

    OU opens the season on Nov. 9 at South Dakota.

