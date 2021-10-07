Oklahoma Picked Fifth in Big 12 Race

Baylor is the heavy favorite to repeat as the league's 12-time champion.

Oklahoma was projected to finish fifth in this year’s Big 12 Conference basketball race, according to a preseason vote of league coaches.

OU finished behind 12-time champion Baylor, Iowa State, Texas and West Virginia in the voting.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Baylor received seven of the 10 first-place votes, with Iowa State getting one and Texas getting two as they tied for second place.

OU (12-12 overall last year, 9-8 in Big 12 play) is rebuilding under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, who replaced Sherri Coale after 25 seasons last spring.

Two Sooners made the preseason All-Big 12 team this week in seniors Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson. OU was one of just three teams to land two players on the 12-person team.

Williams averaged 20.0 points and 5.1 rebounds last season and landed unanimous All-Big 12 honors. Robertson averaged 16.1 points and ranked fourth in the nation in 3-pointers, with 3.58 per game.

Williams, Robertson and Ana Llanusa — back this season from injury — are all 1,000-point scorers in their career.

OU opens the season on Nov. 9 at South Dakota.