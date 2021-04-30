Oklahoma picks up second defensive commit of the day

Tulsa Union defensive back Jayden Rowe announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners have picked up their second commitment of the day.

Class of 2022 cornerback Jayden Rowe announced his verbal pledge to OU Friday on Twitter.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, the Tulsa Union product perfectly fits into the athletic profile Alex Grinch and Roy Manning seek in their defensive backs.

Rowe selected the Sooners over offers from Oklahoma State, Baylor, Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Missouri, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Tulsa and Washington State.

The lengthy cornerback is rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals and gives the Sooners nine verbal commitments in the 2022 class.

Rowe is now the third defensive commitment in the class, joining longtime commit in linebacker Kobie McKinzie and linebacker Kip Lewis, who pulled the trigger on his commitment earlier Friday.