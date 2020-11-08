In their own words: Oklahoma players, coaches break down 62-9 win over Kansas

Spencer Rattler and the Sooners have now done something that Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray couldn't do in their Heisman seasons.

Jalen Hurts couldn't manage it either.

In fact, you'd have to go back to 2015, Mayfield's first season at the helm, to find the last time that Oklahoma put up 60-plus points in consecutive games.

The Sooners destroyed Kansas 62-9 on Saturday afternoon behind Rhamondre Stevenson's 164 yards and two touchdowns, plus a near-flawless effort from the defensive front. The victory came on the heels of a 62-28 Halloween throttling of Texas Tech, and the No. 18 Sooners suddenly look like one of the hottest teams in the country.

Here's what the Oklahoma players and coaches had to say after their dominant and remarkably efficient win over the Jayhawks, starting with head coach Lincoln Riley's assessment.

I feel like we keep getting a little bit better, and that's what we've gotta keep doing, is just keep getting better a week at a time. I know it sounds boring, but it's the right recipe. It's the winning recipe. Just proud of the win and certainly was excited to be able to do it back here at home, and hopefully our fans enjoyed the show our guys put on.

Stevenson was a one-man wrecking crew Saturday, as he made the most of just 15 touches in the contest. The senior from Las Vegas juked, spun and bruised his way out of tackles all afternoon, bouncing off futile Jayhawk defenders like bumper cars.

I really pride myself in that. I’ve been, since high school and JC - and DeMarco Murray instilling that in me - you have to make the first person miss, whether you break the tackle or juke and make them miss. You can never let the first person tackle you.

Oklahoma racked up nine sacks on the day, their most since notching nine in last year's 34-27 victory over Texas. Nik Bonitto led the way with three of those sacks, a career high. However, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was most impressed with Ronnie Perkins, who recorded 1.5 sacks and seemed to be somewhere in the backfield on every single play. In his second game since returning from suspension, Perkins set the tone from the get-go, and Grinch took note.

Obviously you want more than one guy doing it an all those things, but I think certainly in Ronnie's case, it creates the standard for how it should be done and what happens when you turn on the video. It becomes real self-evident when one guy's playing at this speed and everyone else is playing at this speed. If you're a competitor at all, you're going to say, well, I need to raise my game because I need to look like that guy.

Seven Sooners recorded at least half a sack, and with reserves like Marcus Stripling, Jordan Kelley and Reggie Grimes continuing to impress, Perkins cites the unit's depth as a primary factor in Oklahoma's defensive resurgence.

It's a good feeling but it also brings along a lot of friendly competition. It practically became a race to the quarterback. We fighting each other for TFLs. It's a great feeling for the defense and the D-line. I feel like it's all making us better having to battle each other for stats.

Another encouraging sign: Oklahoma has now forced multiple turnovers in back-to-back games. The Sooners logged three takeaways against Texas Tech and two more yesterday against the Jayhawks, as Tre Brown and Brendan Radley-Hiles each picked off a pass. And according to Bonitto, those turnovers aren't simply due to chance. They're a natural by-product as the defense continues to jell under Alex Grinch.

I feel like it is all coming together now. They are just coming in bunches and that’s just a testament, again, to practicing. Now you can see it showing in the games. ... I’m not surprised by these turnovers at all. I see TB do it a hundred times in practice. Bookie, I’ve seen him do it a couple of times in practice, a lot of times. I’m not surprised that these turnovers are coming for us now.

Perhaps the only concerning narrative from the victory was the status of Rattler's hip. The redshirt freshman quarterback absorbed a hit from Kansas safety Ricky Thomas on a second-quarter touchdown run, and was quite evidently in pain as he returned to the sideline. Rattler exited the game briefly, but later returned to lead a pair of third-quarter drives before Tanner Mordecai and the reserves took over for good.

Rattler's final line: 15-of-27, 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception, plus the additional score on the ground. Not a statistical boon by any means, but the young signal-caller says he's confident in the way he's developing as a quarterback.

I feel like I'm in a good place. I feel comfortable out there. I feel good out there. It's fun for me out there. I like making plays for my guys and my offense, so I have a ball out there.

The Sooners now get a bye week, giving Rattler an opportunity to recover from the hip issue before a Nov. 21 tilt with Oklahoma State. The game will all but eliminate the loser from Big 12 championship contention, and the Sooners will aim to extend their five-game winning streak in the rivalry series. The Pokes have only defeated Oklahoma twice (2011 and 2014) under Mike Gundy.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.