Oklahoma Players Would 'Run Through a Wall' for Their New Defensive-Minded Head Coach

When Brent Venables finally, officially returned to Oklahoma, one of college football’s most storied programs experienced a seismic shift.

No one has felt the tremors more than the OU players — specifically, the Sooners’ defensive players.

“I’d run through a wall for that guy,” said sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes.

“Guys like me, on the defensive side of the ball, are especially a little bit excited,” said senior linebacker DaShaun White. “But I think that everyone's really excited for a fresh start … sort of feel, a new sort of identity.”

Venables was one of college football’s most feared defensive coordinators when he was at Oklahoma. But the defenses he put on the field for Dabo Swinney over the last decade literally helped change the face of college football. Clemson went from being the butt of jokes about pulling defeat from the jaws of victory to winning two national championships and playing for two others.

And while the Tigers had dynamic players at running back, receiver and especially quarterback, Clemson’s identity has been defense.

Now project that kind of mindset in Norman.

“It's definitely a shift,” Grimes said, “just because Oklahoma's always been — or, has been for the last couple of years — known for their dynamic, explosive offense. So to now have, in coach Venables' words, a ‘suffocating defense,’ to have a coach like that, who's more focused on the defensive side of the ball, more emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, it's definitely a shift.”

Grimes recounted the now famous flight between South Carolina and Oklahoma that carried Venables, his family and the OU administration to his new (old) home. During the flight, athletic director Joe Castiglione set up a video conference between Venables and his new players.

“It was great,” Grimes said. “We were all on the Zoom call and obviously that week, week-and-a-half when everything was spiraling around, we didn’t have direction. We were all kind of scattered all over the place. It was a mess.

“When we finally had it narrowed down to these two guys and we had the Zoom call and we saw it was coach Venables, me personally, I loved that. I did always want to play under coach Venables. The fact that it did happen, I was more than excited and more than enthused.”

Reggie Grimes Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Whoever was the other of “these two guys” isn’t important any more. The next day, Venables was introduced to the team.

That, Grimes said, was when he knew “this is real. This is happening. We went from being scattered all over the place to we’re united and have a voice now. We have two guys in coach (Bob) Stoops and coach Venables. It was great. It was super exciting to have that guy.”

White has the COVID year of eligibility if he wants to come back in 2022. If he chooses not to return, he’s not projected as a high pick in next year’s NFL Draft. But he’s a solid player and could opt for pro football. That decision, he said, is still being considered. His position coach, Brian Odom, is coaching the Alamo Bowl (Stoops said Odom will call defensive signals in the game), but after that, Odom will join Lincoln Riley at USC.

DaShaun White BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

If White does leave, his last game as a Sooner will be under the watchful eye of Bob Stoops. And that’s pretty cool, he said.

“Always seeing him in the facilities, always seeing him around the team, always hearing stories about him from when he was head ball coach, there's so many things,” White said.

“This place sort of doesn't let him go. He doesn't let go of this place either. Having the opportunity to play for a coach like him, really excited to be honest with you. I've watched him from afar, just watched the way this place has really loved on him. I think I'm starting to understand why so many people are really big on him.”

Still, the allure of playing one more season of college football for a defensive-minded head coach — especially one who has dominated the game like Venables did at Clemson — is appealing.

“A lot of things go into this,” White said. “Just, you know, it's a big opportunity for a lot of different people, like I said, and I think it's just a big opportunity that a lot of people are looking forward to.

“It's one of those things, I feel like everyone's just really sort of excited for what's coming.“