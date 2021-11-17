Skip to main content
    November 17, 2021
    Oklahoma Plummets in Latest CFP Rankings

    After taking its first loss of the season, OU plunges five spots in this week's rankings.
    Losses can be costly.

    The Oklahoma Sooners found that out the hard way on Saturday, and the College Football Playoff selection committee reinforced the idea by dropping the Sooners in Tuesday night's CFP rankings.

    OU was undefeated and No. 8 last week, but falling 27-14 at Baylor gave the committee reason to plunge the Sooners (9-1) to No. 13 in this week's rankings.

    Baylor climbed over OU to No. 13 to 11, while Oklahoma State, the Sooners' opponent in the season finale on Nov. 27, jumped one spot to No. 9.

    The top four remained the same: Georgia is No. 1, Alabama No. 2, Oregon No. 3 and Ohio State No. 4. Cincinnati, Michigan and Notre Dame round out the top eight.

    The rankings will be reshuffled three more times, following each of the next two regular season games and then again after the conference championship games.  

