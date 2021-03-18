Lincoln Riley says Oklahoma is preparing for a slight return to recruiting normalcy

With the expectation that the NCAA dead period will expire at the end of May, the Sooners are preparing to host recruits on campus this summer

The college football world is preparing for recruiting to open back up.

This spring not only ushers in the return of practice, but will allow coaching staffs across the country to return to some sort of normalcy on the recruiting trail.

With the current dead period expiring at the end of May, it is expected that programs will be able to resume on-campus recruiting, including the ability to host recruits on official visits.

“I think there is optimism,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said Thursday during a video press confernece. “I think there’s an end in sight as far as the dead period. I do think there’s a real effort to be able to end the dead period in June and resume visits.”

Lincoln Riley OU Athletics / Ty Russell

That's huge for Oklahoma, as Riley has tentatively scheduled his annual recruiting blowout — ChampU BBQ — for June.

The inability to host recruits on campus has been difficult on the coaching staff as well as the players. Many prospects have had to make their college decision without once stepping on campus, as Sooner freshmen Mario Williams and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge did.

But every coaching staff has had to work through the adjusted schedule.

Riley has made a big recruiting event out of the annual spring game in recent years, but OU will have to shift its on-campus recruiting push further back this year, as the spring game occurs (April 24) before the dead period lifts.

“We haven’t typically featured just a ton of summer visits here,” Riley said. “But if the June period opens up, then there’ll be something we’ll have to reassess and make a part of our plan.”

Oklahoma has already scheduled a campus visit for June 11-13, when they will host 2022 cornerback Jaylen Lewis from Brownsville, TN.

Though many recruits have visited Norman in an unofficial capacity, Lewis, rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, will be the first recruit who can tour the facilities and meet with the coaches in person since the pandemic shut down recruiting last March.