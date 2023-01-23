Oklahoma Puts on a Show in Win Over Utah

By OU Athletics Media Relations

NORMAN — In front of the third-best crowd in program history, the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team matched a season high with a 197.925 score to win its home opener against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.

With 7,013 fans cheering on the Sooners, freshman Faith Torrez won her first career all-around title with a career-high 39.525. Torrez also earned a pair of event titles with career highs on bars (9.900) and floor (9.950).

Sophomore Jordan Bowers was close behind with a 39.500, her third straight 39.500-plus in the all-around. The Lincoln, NE, product also shared the bars title with Torrez. Both gymnasts finished ahead of Utah's 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Grace McCallum, who finished third in the all-around with a 39.350.

Allie Stern posted a near-perfect 9.975 to share the vault title with Utah's reigning NCAA vault champion Jaedyn Rucker. The vault title marked Stern’s first of the season and seventh of her career.

The Sooners rotated in Olympic order, starting with a 49.650 on vault, the eighth-best score in program history and tied No. 2 Michigan for the nation's best vault score this season. OU showcased Yurchenko 1.5s in every spot, led by Stern’s season-high 9.975 and a pair of 9.950s from Bowers and sophomore Danielle Sievers. Katherine LeVasseur matched a season best with a 9.925, while fellow junior Audrey Davis anchored with a season-high 9.850. Competing in the second spot, Torrez scored a 9.775. OU had a five-tenths lead after the first rotation.

The Sooners swung steady on bars with a 49.425, thanks to a pair of 9.900s from Torrez (career high) and Bowers (season high). Sievers led off with a season-high-tying 9.850, while sophomore Danae Fletcher was the third Sooner to stick her dismount for a 9.875. Senior Ragan Smith missed her feet on her toe-on for a 9.700. With exquisite form, Davis anchored the lineup with a 9.875. The Sooners held a fourth-tenths lead at the halfway point, 99.075-98.675.

“We did much better on bars with our landings this week,” Kindler said. “I believe we stuck four out of six, which is our goal. If we can hit four to six dismounts, that puts us in a really good spot.”

The Sooners overcame a bit of a shaky start on beam and showed fight in the last three spots of the lineup for a 49.350. Always a dependable lead-off, senior Jenna Dunn nailed her triple series for a 9.875. After a fall by freshman Ava Siegfeldt (9.225), Bowers was steady with a 9.725. Davis was superb and confident in the No. 4 spot, showing off her flexibility and artistry throughout her routine for a season-high 9.900. Ending with a rare double-back dismount, Torrez matched a career high with a 9.900 on the event. Used to the pressure in the anchor spot, Smith was exceptional with a season-high 9.950.

“What I was really proud of was how they responded to mistakes on bars and beam,” Kindler said. “We hit all 24 routines in the last two meets. When you have a mistake like that, it takes a lot of mental toughness from the athletes that are going after that mistake. Bars and beam rebounded well after those small errors.”

OU wrapped up its victory on floor with a second consecutive 49.500. Torrez added her second career floor title to match a career-high 9.950 with a routine that opens with a sky-high double layout. With choreography that draws in the crowd, Bowers anchored the lineup with a season-high 9.925. Featuring a full in on the opening pass, Sievers scored a season-high 9.900. After an out-of-bounds from junior Bell Johnson in the leadoff spot (9.675), Smith got the Sooners back on track with a fun and entertaining routine for a 9.875. Fletcher scored a 9.850 with a jazzy funk routine featuring ’70s-inspired choreography and music.

The Sooners improved to 5-0 on the season and have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against Utah.

“The crowd was fantastic,” Kindler noted. “Super excited about the energy in the building and hoping we can continue to build from there. This is a team that will be here four more times, and then of course, we're hosting NCAA regionals. That kind of energy in your arena makes a big difference and Utah has it every time that they compete at home. So, to be able to deliver something similar when they were here was very impactful.”

Up next, the Sooners will travel to No. 8 Denver for a conference clash on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. CT. The meet will broadcast on Altitude Sports TV.