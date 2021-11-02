Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Earns National Quarterback Honor

Williams threw for 402 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the Sooners' blowout win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has taken the college football world by storm over the last month.

Since replacing Spencer Rattler as the Sooners’ signal-caller in the second quarter of the Red River Showdown, Williams has dazzled with his incredible play-making ability and amazing athleticism.

Already a three-time Big 12 weekly honoree, Williams can now add a national honor to his stellar early resume.

On Tuesday, the Washington, D.C. native was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.

This comes after the latest installment in Williams' takeover of the spotlight in which he completed 23 of 30 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in Oklahoma’s 52-21 demolition of Texas Tech.

Williams’ six-touchdown, no-interception performance was just the third such outing by a Sooners signal-caller joining Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

So far this season, in just three starts, he has thrown 14 touchdown passes with only one interception which gives him an incredible efficiency rating of 203.7 - second best in the nation.

Williams will look to continue his outstanding start to his career in two weeks time when the Sooners travel to Waco, TX to battle the Baylor Bears after a bye week.

