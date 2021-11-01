Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

The true freshman quarterback completed 23 of 30 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns on Saturday without an interception.

Another week, another Big 12 honor for Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.

After an incredible six-touchdown, 400-yard passing performance in the Sooners’ 52-21 dismantling of Texas Tech on Saturday, Williams has been selected as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

This is already the third time Williams has received a Big 12 weekly honor after he was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the epic comeback against Texas and Offensive Player of the Week after his first career start against TCU.

Williams’ outing of six touchdowns without an interception was only the third time in Oklahoma program history that a quarterback accomplished that feat - and the first by a freshman.

The other two signal-callers to accomplish that were Baker Mayfield (2016) and Kyler Murray (2018).

Both of those QBs went on to win the Heisman Trophy and be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft - albeit a year later in Mayfield’s case.

Williams’ incredibly high level of play has vaulted himself into the Heisman conversation despite having only made three starts, and he will now have more chances on big stages to plead his case further in the month of November.

After a bye week, Williams and the Sooners will head to Waco. TX to do battle with No. 14 Baylor before hosting Iowa State and traveling to No. 11 Oklahoma State to close out the regular season.

