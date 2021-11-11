Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Named Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist

The true freshman is one of 15 players to watch in the running for one of college football's most prestigious awards.

Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has taken the college football world by storm over the last month, thrusting himself into the conversation for many of the sport’s major awards despite having only made three starts.

On Thursday, one of the most prestigious honors dubbed Williams one of 15 “Players to Watch” going into the home stretch of the season.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year award officially has the young Sooners signal-caller in their crosshairs.

The Walter Camp award is presented annually to the best player in college football, with the winner very often also bringing home the Heisman Trophy.

In fact, since 2013, the only time the Walter Camp winner didn't also win the Heisman was in 2018 when Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took home the honor - but Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray won the Heisman.

So, needless to say, the Walter Camp is generally reserved for the elite of the elite in the sport.

Should Williams win, he would be the fifth Sooner to do so and the most recent since Baker Mayfield in 2017 who, of course, also went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Other Oklahoma greats to win the honor include Steve Owens (1969), Billy Sims (1978) and Josh Heupel (2000).

So far this year, the Washington, DC-native has completed 78 of his 109 passes for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception.

Caleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Has also tacked on 288 yards on the ground with four rushing scores in 31 carries.

His 203.7 passing efficiency is second-best in the country only to Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall.

The award will be voted on by the 130 FBS schools’ head coaches and sports information directors, with the five finalists being announced on Thursday, Dec. 2 before the winner is revealed on Thursday, Dec. 9.

