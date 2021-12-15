Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Speaks on Head Coaching Change

Finally, he speaks.

For the first time all season, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has been able to speak in a public setting as he made a guest appearance on “The Podcast on the Prairie” hosted by his Sooners teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis.

The podcast teased Williams’ appearance on the show Tuesday and was immediately met with immense anticipation as, for many people, it is the first chance to get here the young star speak in any sort of a public forum.

Former head coach Lincoln Riley never allowed freshmen to do media interviews, so this was the Washington D.C.-native’s first real chance to touch on everything that has gone on since he took over as the starting quarterback.

Namely, his reaction to Riley’s sudden departure from Oklahoma to head out west and take over at USC.

“I like Riley, I’ve always liked Riley as you know,” Williams said. “I mean I came here to be coached by him. Happy for him, his family, that situation that they are at. I haven’t been mad at the guy, I was just a little surprised by it.”

While Williams was understandably taken aback by Riley’s decision to leave the Sooners, he expressed excitement for the new era under head coach Brent Venables.

Venables and Williams have had a prior relationship, albeit a small one, going back to when Williams was being recruited to Clemson.

“I’ve known Coach BV (Venables) for awhile now just because of all the Clemson visits I used to go on,” Williams said. “He’s always had a lot of energy even to the times, I didn’t watch Oklahoma then, but even to the times that all the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma. He had a whole lot of energy then, he still has a whole lot of energy, he’s going to keep having a whole lot of energy. I think it was a great hire to have Coach BV here.”

Fans will surely read into every single word and the body language of Williams as they try to decipher where his head is at in regards to staying in Norman or departing for another program, but it seems safe to say his relationship with Venables and the program is still strong as things currently stand.

Right now, the general belief is that one way or another Williams will play in the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon on Dec. 29 with an official decision to come shortly thereafter.