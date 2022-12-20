Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Wins Major High School Award

Oklahoma’s future signal-caller picked up some hardware on Tuesday.

After a sensational senior season at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, TX, OU 2023 quarterback commit Jackson Arnold was selected as the MaxPreps Texas Player of the Year on Tuesday.

In a state that is well-known for having the highest quality of high school football, Arnold lit up the stat sheet and the scoreboard all season long finishing the year having accounted for 4,400 yards of total offense with 57 touchdowns.

3,476 of those yards came through the air, with Arnold completing 68.7 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. He then added another 924 yards with his legs along with an astounding 24 touchdowns.

He led the Wildcats to an undefeated regular season, finishing the year at 14-1 after a loss in the Class 6A Division 2 semifinals.

The future Sooner is rated as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 4 quarterback in the country along with the No. 1 player in the state of Texas in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

An Oklahoma commit since January, he leads an OU 2023 recruiting class that is currently ranked as the No. 8 group in the country.

Arnold will next sign with the Sooners during the early signing period, allowing him to enroll at OU a semester early and be a member of the team for next spring camp.