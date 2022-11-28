Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Earns Multiple Big 12 Weekly Awards

Saturday didn’t go as planned for Oklahoma, but that didn’t stop quarterback Dillon Gabriel from stuffing the stat sheet.

The OU left-hander threw a career-high six touchdowns against Texas Tech with 449 yards - the second-most in his collegiate career.

He completed 28 of his 40 passes on the day to finish with a superb pass efficiency rating of 208.8.

Thanks to his efforts in Lubbock, Gabriel picked up some hardware on Monday as he was named both the Big 12 co-Offensive Player of the Week as well as the co-Newcomer of the Week.

With him leading the charge, the Sooners offense racked up 672 total yards of offense and scored 48 points, albeit in a losing effort.

On the season, Gabriel is completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,925 yards with 24 touchdowns while also rushing for an additional 300 with five scores.

These are the third and fourth weekly honors the Oklahoma signal-caller has picked up this season, as he was named Newcomer of the Week on two other occasions on Sept. 12 and Oct. 17.

The Sooners’ regular season is in the books, but still await their bowl designation to find out where they will headed for postseason play at the end of next month.